APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian self-propelled artillery shoots towards Russian forces at a frontline Wednesday in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. 

 Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian troops used American-supplied precision rocket launchers to knock out a strategic bridge used by Russia to supply its forces in southern Ukraine's occupied Kherson region, officials said Wednesday.

Ukraine also claimed to have destroyed an enemy ammunition depot, artillery pieces and other military equipment in the region, killing 51 members of the Russian army. There was no immediate confirmation from the Russian side.

