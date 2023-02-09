Postal Service Governors

Postmaster General of the United States Louis DeJoy speaks during a news conference in 2022 in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said there is new "energy, focus and improvement” across the Postal Service, and he touted upcoming electric delivery trucks as making the Postal Service a leader in carbon footprint reduction during an upbeat report to postal governors on Thursday.

The Postal Service made improvements consistent with a 10-year plan in the latest quarter that included the busy holiday period and election ballots, DeJoy told the governors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.