Mortgage Rates

A 'sold' is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood in August in Glenside, Pennsylvania. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to tame the nation's stubbornly high inflation.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from 6.94% last week. Last year at this time, rates on a 30-year mortgage averaged 3.14%.

