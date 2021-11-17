SILVER SPRING, Md. — Construction of new homes in the U.S. fell 0.7% in October, but a big jump in the number of permits last month points to anticipation by builders that supply chain problems that have dogged them for much of the year will soon ease.
October’s decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units, which is an increase of 0.4% from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. September’s number was also revised down to 1.53 million units from 1.56 million units.
But in a positive sign of future activity, applications for building permits jumped 4% from September to 1.65 million and is up 3.4% from October of last year.
Single-family home starts fell 3.9% from September to October and are down more than 10% from last year. Apartment construction has helped offset some of those declines, with starts of buildings with five or more units rising to 470,000 in October, an increase of 6.8% from September’s 440,000. Apartment construction starts are up nearly 40% over this time last year.
Construction activity by region saw modest declines in the Northeast, South and West, while the Midwest came in 5.6% higher.
