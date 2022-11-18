Home Births

In this photo provided by Mark Godbolt Jr., his wife, Jade Godbolt, nurses her newborn child in 2022 at their Dallas-area home.

 Associated Press

U.S. home births increased slightly in the pandemic’s second year, rising to the highest level in decades, according to a government report published Thursday.

Among almost 4 million births in 2021, nearly 52,000 occurred at home, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed. That’s up about 12% from 2020, following a 22% rise from 2019 to 2020.

