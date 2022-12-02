Economy Jobs Report

Whittier Elementary School teacher Kayla Cowen interacts with students, Tuesday in Mesa, Arizona. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The nation's employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy — a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

The economy added 263,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate stayed 3.7%, still near a 53-year low, the Labor Department said Friday. November's job growth dipped only slightly from October's 284,000 gain.

