Head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States and Tyler Adams attend a press conference on the eve of the group B World Cup soccer match between Iran and the United States on Monday in Doha, Qatar. 

 Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home.

“We have to get out of our group by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said Monday. “It would feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group and then continue on in the tournament.”

