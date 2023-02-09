Philippines US Military

Commanding General of the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division based in Hawaii, Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan gestures as he speaks on Wednesday to The Associated Press in Manila, Philippines.

 Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines — American forces and their allies in Asia are ready for battle after years of joint combat exercises, a United States general said Wednesday, adding that Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine should serve as a warning to potential Asian aggressors like China and North Korea.

U.S. treaty allies like the Philippines, Japan and Australia, among others, “have shown that they will band together, that they will not stand for aggression from these nations that have decided they want to change the world order out here,” Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan said.

