Gas Prices

Jennifer Quinn fills her SUV at a gas station in March in Needham, Massachusetts. 

 Associated Press

A 99-day run of falling gasoline prices — a streak that gave consumers a glimmer of hope that red-hot inflation might be cooling — has ended, with pump prices still much higher than a year ago.

The nationwide average price for a gallon ticked up less than a penny Wednesday, to $3.68 a gallon, according to AAA. That's down from the record $5.02 average in mid-June.

