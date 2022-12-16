Mexico US Border

A migrant from Haiti gets a haircut from another migrant inside the Senda de Vida 2 shelter Thursday in Reynosa, Mexico.

 Associated Press

REYNOSA, Mexico — An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative states to maintain Trump-era asylum restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum.

With the limits set to expire next week, thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico’s border. The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals means the restrictions remained on track to expire Wednesday, unless further appeals are filed.

