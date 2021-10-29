WASHINGTON — American consumers slowed their spending to a gain of just 0.6% in September, a cautionary sign for an economy that remains in the grip of a pandemic and a prolonged bout of high inflation.
At the same time, a key inflation barometer that’s closely followed by the Federal Reserve surged 4.4% last month from a year earlier — the fastest such increase in three decades. And wages, a key component of inflation, jumped 0.8% — twice the August gain and a reflection of the growing ability of workers to compel higher pay from companies that are desperate to fill a near-record number of available jobs. A separate report Friday showed that wages jumped 1.5% in the three months that ended in September, the most on records dating back 20 years.
Sharply rising prices, in part a result of supply shortages, have imposed a growing burden on American households. For months, annual inflation has remained far above the modest annual rates of 2% or less that prevailed before the pandemic recession.
Overall, Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that personal incomes, which provide the fuel for spending, fell 1% in September, the sharpest decline in four months. That occurred because the sizable gain in wages was more than offset by the category of income that includes government benefits: It plunged 7%, reflecting the expiration of emergency federal programs, including expanded unemployment benefits.
For the July-September quarter as a whole, consumer spending, which fuels about 70% of overall economic activity, weakened to an annual growth rate of just 1.6%. That was down significantly from the previous quarter.
Economists remain hopeful for a bounce-back in the current quarter, with confirmed COVID cases declining, vaccination rates rising, businesses investing and more Americans venturing out to spend money. Many analysts think the economy will rebound at a solid annual growth rate of at least 4% this quarter.
In Friday’s report on consumer spending, the government said that last month’s 0.6% increase marked a slowdown from the 1% gain in August. Purchases of goods slowed to a 0.5% rise in September, compared with a 1.6% increase in August.
The 12-month increase of 4.4% in a price gauge preferred by the Fed, the largest such rise since early 1991, reflected a continuation of the inflation pressures that have intensified in recent months. So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, rose by a slightly milder 3.6% over the past year.
Most economists expect consumer spending to strengthen as supply problems ease.
