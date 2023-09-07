Russia Ukraine War

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, stands next to Ukrainian security forces before departing a train station Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine.

 Associated Press

The Pentagon announced a new $600 million package of long-term aid to Ukraine on Thursday, providing funding for an array of weapons and other equipment just a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the country and pledged $1 billion in new military and humanitarian aid.

The Defense Department said the latest package will come through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides money for long-term contracts for weapons systems that need to be built or modified by defense companies.

