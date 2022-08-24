United Nations Syria Aid

Syrians walk along in a refugee camp for displaced people run by the Turkish Red Crescent in 2021 north of Idlib city, Syria. 

 Associated Press

BEIRUT | The U.S. military said early Wednesday it carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria that targeted areas used by militias backed by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist collective Deir Ezzor 24 said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan. The war monitor reported that at least six Syrian and foreign militants were killed in the airstrikes, while Deir Ezzor 24 reported 10 deaths.

