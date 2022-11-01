Sasse University President

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 23 on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 Associated Press

Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse won approval Tuesday from the University of Florida Board of Trustees to be the school's next president despite vocal opposition from some faculty and students.

Sasse, a Republican, was recommended for the top post by a unanimous vote of the trustees. A final vote to elevate Sasse as the school's 13th president is set for Nov. 10 by the state university system Board of Governors.

