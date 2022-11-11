Britain Economy

Pedestrians pass a souvenir shop Friday on Oxford Street in London. 

 Associated Press

LONDON — Britain's economy shrank in the three months to September, official statistics said Friday, as forecasters warned of many months of contraction to come.

The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product fell by 0.2% between July and September, a smaller-than-expected contraction that nevertheless is seen to signal the start of a long recession.

