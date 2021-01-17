New analytics from U-Haul show Missouri as seventh in state growth from 2020.

Growth state data is determined by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering the state versus leaving the state in the past year.

One-way trucks that came to Missouri last year were up 8%, and arrivals accounted for more than 50% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Missouri this past year.

President of the U-Haul Company of Southern Kansas, Aaron Krueger, said in a statement what he believes is the reason for so many one-way trucks making their way to the Show-Me State.

“I believe that the biggest factor for people moving to Missouri is cost of living,” Krueger said. “We are still seeing new home construction. When I hear customers, friends and colleagues talk about selling their homes, it is usually under contract within a few days. Jobs are available even through this pandemic, so being ranked seventh for growth doesn’t surprise me.”

St. Joseph is one of the notable net-gain cities according to the data, but the leading growth cities in Missouri include Kansas City, the Nixia-Ozark corridor, Lee’s Summit, Branson, Columbia and Ballwin.

U-Haul doesn't mention in their statement the analytics that migration trends don’t directly relate to population or economic growth, but the numbers do show how well states are attracting new residents and maintaining the ones they currently have.

“We have a lot of customers that have gone through life-changing events that prompt them to return to where they grew up. I’m seeing lots of people returning to Missouri,” Krueger said.

St. Joseph recently received an expansion of its U-Haul storage units off of Frederick Ave.