Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, center, is presented with the the Larry Bird Trophy for most valuable player after the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday in Boston.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov holds the Prince of Wales trophy after the Panthers won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes on May 24 in Sunrise, Florida.
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, center, is presented with the the Larry Bird Trophy for most valuable player after the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday in Boston.
Associated Press
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, center, is presented with the the Larry Bird Trophy for most valuable player after the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday in Boston.
Associated Press
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov holds the Prince of Wales trophy after the Panthers won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes on May 24 in Sunrise, Florida.
DENVER — They were No. 8 seeds. They barely got into the playoffs after up-and-down regular seasons. They had to face the No. 1 overall seeds in Round 1 of the postseason. They had to win Game 7s in Boston just to keep their seasons alive. They are Eastern Conference champions. They are each four wins from a championship.
This is the story of the Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.