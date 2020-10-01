Two local law enforcement officers were honored as “Officers of the Year” on Thursday.

St. Joseph Police Officer Jeremy Peters and Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Robert P. Dudeck received plaques marking the honor and thanked those around them.

Peters works to catch those involved in child pornography and child crimes. He said it takes more than just him to get the job done.

“This award means a lot. It’s important work that we do here, especially when it’s involving crimes against children, and there’s a lot of effort that goes into it and a lot of teamwork with the entire division,” Peters said.

Dudeck works to assist training officers, but most importantly, he is a peer counselor for fellow troopers. He said he didn’t realize that what he was doing for other troopers meant what it does.

“It’s an honor to be selected by my supervisors to receive this award,” Dudeck said. “Just means a lot that the little that I do for them kind of goes a long way I guess.”

The awards were presented by the local Optimist Club. This is the sixth year the group gave out the awards.

Keith Fattig, president of the Optimist Club, said the awards are their way of showing appreciation for all the officers do.

“It kind of hits home to be able to show we appreciate the officers in St. Joseph and the entire community. It just hits home letting them know that people appreciate what they do and respect what they do everyday putting their life on the line,” Fattig said.

And it means a lot to the officers to know that what they have been working on is being appreciated.

“I appreciate this award. I’m honored to receive it and glad to know the work doesn’t go unnoticed,” Peters said. “It’s tedious work and really it can wear on you. The type of work and type of things you’re exposed to, but it’s important that we’re out there protecting the children of the community like that.”

Each officer was nominated by their supervisors. Usually the ceremonies include a dinner and gathering, but that was unable to happen due to COVID-19 concerns.