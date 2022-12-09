Christian Boarding School Missouri

This 2020 photo shows Agape Boarding School in Stockton, Missouri.

 Associated Press

OZARK, Mo. — Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped.

Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and was placed on two years probation. Everett Graves, 40, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.

