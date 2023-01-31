Nebraska Police Wounded

Omaha police investigate the scene where two Omaha Police officers were shot and injured, and a third person was killed during an attempted burglary at a storage facility on Monday.

 Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — Two Nebraska police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary, police said.

Omaha police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Monday, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

