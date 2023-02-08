Two Missouri Supreme Court judges to retire Associated Press Feb 8, 2023 Feb 8, 2023 Updated 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Judge George W. Draper III.jpeg Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri Supreme Court judges are retiring this year, Chief Justice Paul Wilson announced Wednesday during the annual State of the Judiciary address to state lawmakers.Lawmakers stood to applaud Judges Patricia Breckenridge and George Draper when Wilson announced their upcoming retirements this fall.A court spokeswoman said the judges have not yet announced when their last days will be.Both Breckenridge and Draper are nearing their 70th birthdays, and the Missouri Constitution requires judges to retire by age 70 or they automatically forfeit their pensions.Former Republican Gov. Matt Blunt appointed Breckenridge to the high court in 2007, and former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon picked Draper for the court in 2011.In Missouri, a special panel of lawyers, governor-chosen citizens and the chief justice recommend three candidates to fill Supreme Court vacancies. The governor picks from those three candidates.These will be Republican Gov. Mike Parson's second and third Supreme Court appointments since he took office in 2018. He appointed Judge Robin Ransom to the court in 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Institutions Politics Legislation Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Sports Lafayette Fighting Irish survive late surge from Cardinals +4 Local News Northwest Health ponders next step with its Downtown location +4 Military 139th Airlift Wing flies third C-130 Hercules, fourth is on its way Public Safety Jail treatment program targets addiction More Local News → 1:23 Rain Moving In, Snow Overnight? Updated 3 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
