The national trade association for school photography and yearbooks, School Photographers of America (SPOA), announced their 2022 Fall National Student Photography Contest winners.
Middle and high school students all over the country submitted entries for the three different categories: school sports, student life and creative.
These categories tend to represent the main categories used in high school yearbooks today. With the advancement in digital technology and popularity of photography, students are learning at an early age the art and craft of photography.
"We are even seeing student photographers starting their own businesses as early as their freshman year," says David Crandall, executive director of SPOA. "Seeing students have a passion for photography in high school is incredible for our industry and many others. Having a partner like Sony and the Sony Artisans excited about teaching and providing valuable resources will help fuel future photographers for generations to come."
The following students were awarded national champion and received a letter of recognition along with a new Sony A7c camera kit:
Sravya Reddy Guda of Parkway West High School in Chesterfield, Missouri - Student Life Category
Edna Conness of Mizzou Academy on the University of Missouri Campus - Creative Category
The winners' school administrators were notified, and they took the opportunity to surprise the students with an award ceremony to honor their achievement.
SPOA and Sony's next student photography competition is now open through the end of February, with winter sports, student life, senior superlatives, and creative as the categories.
