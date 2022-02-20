At around 9:45 a.m., the Platte County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle collision on 92 Highway near B Highway, which resulted in two people killed and three moderately injured, according to a Platte County Sheriff’s Office press release.
According to the press release, the collision occurred as a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling on 92 Highway when it left the shoulder of the road, overcorrected, crossed into an opposite lane and collided with a 2021 Ford Edge.
According to the press release, the driver of the Chrysler minivan, a 37-year-old male from Salina, Kansas, and a 14-year-old male passenger in the Chrysler minivan died at the scene.
According to the press release, a 6-year-old male passenger and a 5-year-old female passenger in the Chrysler minivan were also taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
According to the press release, the deceased occupants of the Chrysler minivan were not wearing seatbelts.
The name of the deceased parties are not being released at this time to allow for familial notifications.
The driver of the Ford, a 67-year-old female from Platte City, Missouri, was also taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
According to the press release, the cause of the crash is under investigation and it is being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team.
According to the press release, preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
