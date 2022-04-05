A Horton, Kansas, woman and a 10-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and another youth was flown out to Children's Mercy Hospital after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning a half-mile southwest of Powhattan, Kansas.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred near the junction of Goldfinch and 170th Road at approximately 6:58 a.m.
According to the KHP, Rodney Paul Lierz, 55, of Powhattan was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado westbound on 170th Road and struck the passenger side of a 2016 car driven by Darliss Jeneane Whitebird, 34, of Horton, which was headed northbound on Goldfinch.
Whitebird died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. Also suffering fatal injuries was Herbert Whitebird, 10, a passenger in the vehicle.
Another passenger in the vehicle Ralph Simon, 8, suffered serious injuries and was flown by ambulance helicopter to Children's Mercy Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.