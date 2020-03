A 15-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries after a hit and run resulting in a rollover accident on Mitchell Avenue and 36th Street.

The suspect's vehicle sped through a stop sign going northbound when it struck the second vehicle travelling westbound.

The suspected vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a dark colored Ford pickup. To report any tips on the suspect's vehicle, call 238-TIPS.