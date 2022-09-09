FAA New York

United Airlines planes are parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in 2020 in Newark, New Jersey.

 Associated Press

Two leading House Democrats are asking for a federal investigation into whether airlines used any of the $54 billion they received in government pandemic relief to pay employees to quit.

The lawmakers said Friday that buyouts to employees made a pilot shortage worse and contributed to widespread flight cancellations that have ruined travel plans for millions of people.

