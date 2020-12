Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night two different vehicle crashes on Belt Highway in the same block caused traffic.

Police said there was one leg injury at the Messaine crash. The person was transported to Mosaic Life Care by EMS.

One crash occurred at Belt and Faraon Street, the other at Belt and Messanie Street. Traffic was routed to one lane on both sides of the highway. Officers on scene directed traffic as they worked to tow vehicles from the roadway.