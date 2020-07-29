MINNEAPOLIS — Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings in a smooth Minnesota debut, backed by Eddie Rosario’s homer and Nelson Cruz’s RBI double, and the Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Alex Avila, another Minnesota newcomer, had an RBI single. Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his first save, and the Twins finished a two-game sweep to improve to 4-1.

Currently the second-oldest player in the majors, the 40-year-old Hill needed only 68 pitches to pick up his first victory for a Twins team that signed him this winter with the assumption he’d be ready around midsummer after his recovery from elbow surgery. When the coronavirus pandemic put baseball on pause for four months, Hill was available for the rotation right away.

The left-handed curveball artist even had his start pushed back by four days out of caution, and he was in fine form, allowing two singles and a walk.

The Cardinals, after winning their first two games, have scored four runs on 15 hits over a three-game losing streak.

Daniel Ponce de Leon struck out eight over 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, three walks and all three runs as a fill-in for Miles Mikolas, who was declared out for the season for forearm surgery.

The Twins, wearing the all-baby blue uniforms the franchise sported for road games in the 1980s, improved their run differential to plus-16. The defending AL Central division champions lead the major leagues with 7.2 runs per game.

Nobody in this virus-delayed season has his swing off to a stronger start than Cruz, the second-oldest active hitter in the major leagues behind Albert Pujols. Cruz went 7 for 13 with seven runs, two doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs in the opening series at Chicago. He leads the majors with 11 RBIs.