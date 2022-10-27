Trump Legal Problems

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on Sept. 23 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

 File photo | Associated Press

NEW YORK — It's taken just three days to seat a jury of 12 people in the tax fraud trial of Donald Trump's company — surprising even some people involved in the case who thought it would take at least a week to find an impartial panel in heavily Democratic New York City.

Five of the jurors were sworn in Thursday, joining seven who were picked Tuesday. Six alternates still need to be seated. That process is beginning anew Thursday and Friday with a second pool of potential jurors, but lawyers say they're on track for opening statements on Monday.

