The first year of Ky Turner’s ownership of the Mustangs went about as well as he could have asked for.
Acquired back in December of 2021, Turner is now one-for-one in seasons capped off with a MINK League title as the Mustangs won their third in a row last July. But, winning wasn’t what initially drew Turner to acquire the team.
Being a part of the organization since 2009, he doesn’t take this position for granted.
“It’s fun. Work should be fun. I have a great time every day coming to Phil Welch Stadium to plan for each summer. At the end of the day, I can say ‘what’re you complaining about? You’re going to work at a ballpark,’” Turner said.
Turner started out with the team as the “Director of Fun” under then-owner Dan Gerson. His first night on the job, he addressed roughly 3,000 people in the crowd. Now as the owner, Turner doesn’t just sit and watch like most owners. He’s on the microphone down on the field orchestrating entertainment to fans night in and night out just like how it all started.
The Mustangs gave fans plenty of excitement aside from the entertainment value Turner and others do in between innings, winning several games in the regular season in walk-off fashion. Turner saw it all unfold every night. Every time things got tight, he said he made sure to have his phone ready to capture any possible 9th inning walk-off.
The frequency at which they happened throughout last year had fans wondering about the legitimacy of the games according to Turner.
“People ask me ‘is this scripted? How do you keep doing this?’” Turner said. “No. I just think it talks a lot about our coaching, keeping our guys up for every situation. Baseball is a long, hard game and there’s a lot of failure in it. And so for these guys to have the attitude that we’re still going to show up regardless, I think it says a lot about our town.”
The players will show up to Phil Welch next Monday as they prepare for Fan Fest the day after their arrival and then kick off their season against Baldwin City Blues.
