Turkey Ukraine Grain

A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket July 4 in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. 

 Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey | Turkish officials say a deal on a U.N. plan to unblock the exports of Ukrainian grain amid the war and to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizers will be signed Friday in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said that he, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and officials from Russia and Ukraine will oversee the signing ceremony. It did not provide further details.

