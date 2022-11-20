Syria Turkey Iraq

People inspect a site damaged by Turkish airstrikes that hit an electricity station in the village of Taql Baql on Sunday in Hasakeh province, Syria.

 Associated Press

Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing

ISTANBUL — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week's bomb attack in Istanbul.

