Watch Griffon Sports Spotlight tonight on FOX 26 KNPN at 9:30 p.m. Brandon Zenner is joined by Candi Whitaker as the Griffon women win their sixth-straight game, and football coach Matt Williamson speaks on National Signing Day.
Tune into Griffon Sports Spotlight
Chloe Godding
