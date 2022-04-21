Tune into Community Conversations News-Press NOW Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watch News-Press NOW's Community Conversations at 5 p.m. Our Charles Christian will sit down live with outgoing Buchanan County Commissioner Lee Sawyer. Community Conversations is hosted every Thursday in our 5 p.m. show. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Conversation Charles Christian Lee Sawyer Buchanan County News-press Now Tune Sit Down × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Public Safety Number of fires soaring above recent statistics 1:50 Local News St. Joseph couple finds lost love letters through Facebook 0:51 Government Social Welfare Board receives majority of funds from city Sports Andrew Carter named Missouri Western's ninth athletic director More Local News → 1:32 Wet & Warm Thursday 10 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
