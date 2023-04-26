TV Media Fox News Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, host of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ poses for photos in a FOX News Channel studio in 2017 in New York.

 File photo | Associated Press

For decades, Fox News thrived because the people behind it understood what their audience wanted and were more than willing to deliver: television news – or what Fox called news – from a populist perspective.

Fox is consistently the most-watched cable news channel, far ahead of competitors like MSNBC and CNN. That's in large part due to people like Tucker Carlson, whose show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" has been one of the highest-rated in cable news. But on April 24, Fox announced that Carlson is leaving the network, and while no explanation was provided, it's safe to say it wasn't a lack of viewers.

