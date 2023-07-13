Lobster

The pinch of inflation has been felt in homes across the globe in 2022. A trip to the supermarket has been more costly for much of the year. Those who are splurging on special ingredients for recipes may waffle over whether or not to indulge. However, if certain ingredients can be used to create multiple meals, then that added expense may be easier to swallow.

Many home cooks know to save the bones from poultry, ham and even beef to make delicious stocks. Stocks often are the bases for soups and sauces. They also can season stir-fries and other recipes. A flavorful stock can be made from seafood, particularly the shells of crustaceans. After enjoying a meal featuring lobster, turn those discarded lobster shells into a stock that's perfect for bisques and more. Try this recipe for "Lobster Stock," courtesy of the United Kingdom-based seafood company W. Harvey & Sons.

