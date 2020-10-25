Year 2020 has felt like a horror movie for many, but now that Halloween is just around the corner, the people in St. Joe are finding a way to change the script and create a happy atmosphere for the holiday.

Trunk-or-Treating is an event that takes place every year in the community, where families are welcome to come out and have their kids visit and get treats in a safe way. The safety was increased this year as the Trunk-or-Treat events took place as a drive-thru. Vehicles were set up and decorated for the families to view, but the guests remained in their vehicles to ensure social distancing.

Children’s Ministry Director at Wyatt Park Christian Church Tonya Ball said that she thinks despite the atmosphere being different, the event was really successful.

“The drive through was something completely different,” Ball said. “We had like 250 kids come through and it was pretty steady traffic the entire time, so the event went really smoothly.”

Ball said that not only did the workers have fun, but the community seemed to really appreciate the event as well.

“A lot of people came through, thanking us for doing it, just excited to see something going on in the community that wasn’t cancelled for the kids,” Ball said.

Linda Horton is the new Director of Christian Education at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Horton said that although this is her first year, she’s heard about the success that Trunk-or-Treating usually is. Horton and other members wanted to make sure the kids still had the chance to celebrate.

“I think we need to try to be as normal as we can,” Horton said. “The kids deserve a good time, and the message is still out there for us to share. And probably right now needed more than ever.”