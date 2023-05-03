Election 2024 Trump DeSantis

This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking in April in Oxon Hill, Maryland, left, and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

 Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The competition between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis is intensifying as the former president is scheduling a return trip to Iowa on the same day that the Florida governor was already going to be in the state that will kick off the Republican contest for the White House.

A Trump campaign official said Saturday that the former president plans to be in Iowa on May 13 to headline an organizing rally at a sprawling park in downtown Des Moines. That’s when DeSantis was already slated to headline Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra’s annual summer fundraiser in northwest Iowa and speak at a party fundraiser later that evening in Cedar Rapids.

