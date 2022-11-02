DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley, Trump's organization announced Wednesday.

The event, set for Nov. 3 in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa's conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback campaign as he has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates.

