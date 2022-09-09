Trump FBI

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in 2018 in Palm Beach, Florida.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team are to stake out positions Friday on the precise role to be played by an independent arbiter who will review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had given both sides until Friday to submit potential candidates for the role of a “special master,” as well as proposals for the scope of the person’s duties and the schedule for his or her work.

