Trump slams McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-impeachment

WASHINGTON | In the most caustic sign yet of deepening GOP divisions, former President Donald Trump blistered Mitch McConnell as a "political hack" on Tuesday, days after the Senate's top Republican denounced him as the inciter of U.S. Capitol attack.

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said in a statement released by his political action committee.

He went on to write: "Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again."

A McConnell spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comment.

The deeply personal attack follows McConnell's speech over over the weekend saying that Trump was responsible for the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. But McConnell said that only after he joined other Republicans in voting against the former president's conviction during a Senate impeachment trial that accused Trump of inciting the mob.

"There's no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," McConnell said Saturday, after Trump, the only president to be impeached twice, was acquitted on a 57-43 vote. "The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president."

McConnell said he voted to acquit Trump because the Senate has no jurisdiction over an ex-president — even though he had rejected a push from Democrats to start the trial when Trump was still in office. The House impeached Trump a week before he left office.

McConnell had remained loyal to Trump during nearly all of his four years in office, when the pair were the two most powerful members of the Republican Party. But, after Trump spent months making baseless claims that election fraud cost him the November election against Democrat Joe Biden, McConnell said that overturning the vote because of objections from the losing side would see American democracy enter "a death spiral."

U.S.-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S.-led coalition contractor was killed and an unspecified number of other civilians were wounded when a barrage of rockets struck outside an airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq, Iraqi security and coalition officials said.

More than a dozen rockets hit late Monday in areas between the civilian international airport in the city of Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops.

A little-known Shiite militant group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Arabic for Guardians of Blood Brigade, claimed responsibility for the attack.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto said Tuesday a civilian contractor with the coalition who was not a U.S. citizen was killed. He did not provide further details about the citizenship of the dead contractor.

Marotto also said a U.S. military serviceman and eight civilian contractors were wounded in the assault. An unspecified number of Iraqi and Kurdish civilians were wounded as rockets hit busy residential areas close to the airport.

The coalition confirmed that 107 mm rockets, a total of 14, were launched, with three impacting an airbase hosting U.S. troops.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said U.S. officials were working with Iraq to determine exactly who was responsible. "I will convey that we are outraged" by the attack, she said.

The Trump administration had said that the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke a U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The December 2019 killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack in province of Kirkuk sparked a tit-for-tat fight on Iraqi soil that brought the country to the brink of a proxy war. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was pledging its support for investigating the attack and holding accountable those who were responsible.

The State Department later issued a joint statement from Blinken and the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom condemning the attack "in the strongest terms."

"We are united in our view that attacks on U.S. and Coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated," the statement said.

It was the first attack since September to target Irbil's airport. Coalition forces based close to the Baghdad airport have been a frequent target for rocket attacks, which the U.S. has blamed Iran-backed Shiite militia groups.

Iran's foreign ministry rejected and strongly condemned any accusations against the country over Monday's incident. The ministry's spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said that "suspicious attempts to attribute it (the incident) to Iran are also strongly condemned."

The attacks drew condemnation from senior Iraqi, U.S. and other Western officials.

U.N. Special Representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert deplored the deadly assault and called for national unity.

"Such heinous, reckless acts pose grave threats to stability. Iraq must be shielded from (external) rivalries," she said in comments posted on Twitter. "We call for restraint and for close Baghdad-Erbil collaboration to bring culprits to justice."

More California reopenings on way as virus numbers improve

LOS ANGELES | Rapid declines in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in California have the nation's most populous state on a path to loosening business restrictions imposed when the deadliest surge of the pandemic was gaining momentum.

"The good news: Parts of the state are already beginning to open back up," Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday, adding he expects to allow more counties to reopen more next week.

He spoke at the site of a new federally supported mass vaccination site in Los Angeles, which opened Tuesday along with a similar site in Oakland. The two sites are expected to get about 6,000 doses of vaccine a day, and are intended to vaccinate people in communities hit hard by the pandemic.

The openings of the mass vaccination sites, heralded by a number of state and federal officials, came as California's virus numbers continue to improve even as demand for vaccine far exceeds capacity.

About 3.5% of people being tested for coronavirus are getting back positive results, Newsom said, a rate that's dropped precipitously in recent weeks. The numbers of people in hospitals and intensive care units and case rates are declining — all factors in determining when counties can begin further reopening.

California created a four-tiered reopening system last summer that controls how businesses and schools must operate and sets guidelines for personal gatherings. By next week, a "substantial" number of counties are likely to enter the "red" tier, which allows indoor dining at 25% capacity, and the opening of other indoor spaces such as movie theaters, museums and gyms with limits, Newsom said.

A half dozen rural counties in Northern California and along the Sierra Nevada mountain range are already in the red or orange tier. State data indicates at least five small counties are moving toward the red tier.

The more populous counties will take longer.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said if positive trends continue, the county could move out of the purple tier and into the red "by the time we get into the spring."

Meanwhile, California got about 1.08 million vaccine doses from the federal government this week, the governor said. The state expects 1.28 million doses next week and 1.31 million doses after that. The slow increase in the number of doses continues to frustrate local and state officials.

LA County now has the capacity to deliver 600,000 vaccine doses a day, if only there were enough shots. "The big issue in front of all of us is we need more supply," Ferrer said.

Under a new vaccine distribution contract with insurer Blue Shield, the state set a goal of being able to administer 3 million doses a week, according to contract details released Monday.

But in recent days, mass vaccination sites like Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and the Moscone convention center in San Francisco were temporarily closed due to lack of supply. Newsom said the state's goal is to build enough capacity so the state can quickly vaccinate people when more doses arrive.

"We're building the infrastructure where the only constraint is supply," Newsom said. "But when the supply is ample, then we're able to move aggressively and quickly."

The mass vaccine sites opened in conjunction with the federal government on Tuesday will not draw from the same state supply, Newsom said.

The sites opened on the east side of the nation's second-largest city at California State University, Los Angeles, and on the east side of the San Francisco Bay Area at Oakland Coliseum. At Cal State LA, groups of cars pulled up to tents manned by military personnel. People were able arrive on foot or public transportation.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is hoping to open similar sites in Texas and New York, said Bob Fenton, FEMA regional administrator in California. When opening the sites, the government is focusing on areas where minorities make up more than 40% of the population, poverty rates, and lack of housing or vehicle access. The sites will also run mobile clinics that can go out to people who lack transportation.

"We're looking at high population areas among the states, but also ensuring that data drives us to the most socially vulnerable," Fenton said.

Also Tuesday, Republican members of California's congressional delegation wrote Newsom a letter demanding more transparency around the state's vaccine rollout. They highlighted recent complaints from local health officials about state data issues and the state's frequently changing directions on who is eligible for shots.