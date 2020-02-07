WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump on Friday ousted two government officials who had delivered damaging testimony against him during his impeachment hearings. The president took the action just two days after his acquittal by the Senate.

First came news that Trump had ousted Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the Democrats’ impeachment case. Vindman’s lawyer said he was escorted out of the White House complex Friday.

Vindman’s twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, also was asked to leave his job as a White House lawyer on Friday, the Army said in a statement. Both men were reassigned to the Army.

Alexander Vindman is scheduled to enter a military college in Washington, D.C., this summer, and his brother is to be assigned to the Army General Counsel’s Office, according to two officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

Next came word that Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, also was out.

“I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” Sondland said in a statement.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that Trump was glad it was over and “maybe people should pay for that.”