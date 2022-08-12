APTOPIX Trump Legal Troubles

The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at court Friday in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Capping an extraordinary week in Donald Trump's post-presidency, a New York judge ordered Friday that his company and its longtime finance chief stand trial in the fall on tax fraud charges stemming from a long-running criminal investigation into Trump's business practices.

Manhattan Judge Juan Manuel Merchan scheduled jury selection for Oct. 24 in the case, which involves allegations the Trump Organization gave CFO Allen Weisselberg more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including rent, car payments and school tuition.

