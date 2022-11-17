Trump Legal Troubles

Trump Organization’s former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the courtroom Thursday in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked up on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by scheming to dodge taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars.

Allen Weisselberg, a senior adviser and former chief financial officer at the ex-president’s Trump Organization, said he conspired with a subordinate to hide more than a decade’s worth of extras from his taxable income, but that neither Trump nor the family were involved.

