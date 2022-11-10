Trump Legal Troubles

Trump Organization senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney returns to the courthouse after a break in the company's trial on Nov. 1 in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — One of Donald Trump's top moneymen admitted Thursday to breaking the law to help fellow Trump Organization executives avoid taxes on company-paid apartments and other perks, including by preparing misleading tax returns and failing to report the benefits to tax authorities.

Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney testified at the company's criminal tax fraud trial that he filed false tax returns on behalf of a father-son executive duo whose Manhattan apartment rents were paid by the Trump Organization.

