Trump Legal Troubles

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday in 2021 in Orlando, Florida. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK | Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

