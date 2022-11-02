Georgia Election Investigation

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait in October at the Supreme Court building in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Lawyers who aided former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election regarded an appeal to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as "key" to their chances of success, according to emails provided to congressional investigators and made public Wednesday.

The email exchange from December 31, 2020 shows the lawyers discussing ways to delay the certification of results in Georgia, a closely contested state won by Democrat Joe Biden. One lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, suggested that an appeal to Thomas, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia, could "end up being the key here."

