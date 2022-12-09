Trump FBI

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10 in Palm Beach, Florida. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president's Florida estate.

The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the federal court in the District of Columbia. Defense lawyers were seen entering the courtroom around 2 p.m. and left more than an hour later without addressing reporters.

