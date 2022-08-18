APTOPIX Trump Legal Troubles Weisselberg

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, center, leaves court Thursday in New York. Weisselberg pled guilty on Thursday to tax violations in a deal that would require him to testify about business practices at the former president's company. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — A top executive at former President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes on a free apartment and other perks, striking a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.

Allen Weisselberg, a senior Trump Organization adviser and formerly the company's longtime chief financial officer, pleaded guilty to all 15 of the charges he faced in the case.

