Trump Russia Probe

Igor Danchenko leaves the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in 2021 in Alexandria, Virginia. 

 Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Russian-born analyst who provided the bulk of the information for a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump told an FBI agent he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact, an agent testified Thursday.

FBI agent Kevin Helson is the second bureau employee to testify at the trial of Igor Danchenko, who's accused of lying to the FBI about his own sources for the information he passed on to British spy Christopher Steele.

